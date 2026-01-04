Melanie Francis

Francis, Melanie Hall



82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on December 11, 2025. She is survived by her daughter, Renee Francis Martindale; grandson, DeAuco Francis; sister, Georgene Price (Homer); and many beloved cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lennie (Sue) Hall; her husband of nearly 60 years, James Francis; and her son, Darryl Francis. A Homegoing Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 8, 2026, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45426. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church.



