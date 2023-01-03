MELAS, Ruth

MELAS (Taulbee), Ruth



On December 28, 2022, Ms. U. Ruth (Taulbee) Melas, age 92 passed away surrounded by her family and dear friends. Ruth lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease while a resident at the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield, Ohio. Ruth was born in Magoffin County, Kentucky, on January of 1930. She later moved to Wolf County (Hazel Green), Kentucky, with her family where she spent most of her young life. She was the proud daughter of James Corbett Taulbee and Delphi (Rowe) Taulbee.



Ruth was one of ten children. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Dennis (Bonnie), Travis (Maxine), Calvis, sisters Esther (Maurice) Kerlin, Eula (Beech) Taulbee, Mable (Lee) Taulbee, sister-in-law Ruthie Taulbee, Cletus Taulbee who passed at the age of 2, and Roland who died in childbirth.



She is survived by son, Harold (Dawn) Jones; brother, James "JC" Taulbee; sister-in-law, Joyce Taulbee; twin grandchildren that she adored, Matthew and Rachel Jones; step-grandchildren, Kailie (Anthony) Wick and Dakota Tackett; as well as beloved nieces and nephews.



Ruth was accustomed to the word "family" and loved each one of her family members with all her heart and soul. As the disease ravaged her mind and body, no matter what else seemed to slip away from her mind, she would often be heard speaking the names of her many siblings and family as if they were in the room with her.



Ruth never knew a stranger and was the embodiment of the Good Samaritan.



While working at Tipp City at A.O. Smith Inc., Ruth met and fell in love with Maurice (Morie) Melas, whom she married in 1976. Morie moved his lovely bride to Spring Hill, Florida, in 1982 to enjoy the more hospitable weather and to travel the coast together. Ruth worked as a home salesperson for Artistic Homes as a licensed Realtor. She was the top selling agent in her office for many years, selling over two million dollars in homes during her first year. She was always a sales leader and enjoyed working with people.



Ruth accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the North Huber Heights Baptist Church and was baptized on May 30, 1971. She and Morie were active members in their local Baptist church while living in Spring Hill, Florida.



Morie passed away from to a series of medical problems from combat wounds he received during his time as a Purple Heart recipient in France during World War II; and an active participant in D-Day operations on June 6, 1944.



After he passed, Ruth was often heard to say, "I lost the love of my life when Morie died." Ruth always wore her wedding rings after his death.



Ruth was blessed with twin grandchildren, Rachel and Matthew Jones, in 1999. She was always thrilled to see them. She said they always brightened her days when they were around.



Ruth was remarkably close to her daughter-in-law, Dawn Jones. They often traveled together, shopped, laughed, talked, whispered, and played jokes on each other. Dawn was by her side at the time of her death.



As her son, I can assure all who view this instrument that no finer woman nor a better mother ever walked the earth! Any decent quality that I may possess is the direct result of her direction, kind hands, prayers, and wise words to lead me through life. You were the best mom ever. I hope you are in the arms of Jesus, and we all see you again someday.



A funeral service will be held on January 4, 2023, at 12:30 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor James Clayton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Ruth will be laid to rest next to her love, Morie at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.

