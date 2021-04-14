MELKO, Mary J.



Age 101, of Springboro, OH, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. Mary was born in Camden, NJ, on November 13, 1919, to the late John and Mary (Hrinko) Bullock. She was preceded in death by her



husband, John Melko; her son, Robert P. Melko and his wife Patricia; and her son-in-law, James Burgner. Mary is



survived by her daughter, Mary Burgner; her sons, John (Karen) Melko, James (Deborah) Melko; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Mary lived a full life, raising a family while her husband served in the Navy in WWII. She and her husband traveled the U.S. and the world. Mary touched hearts around her, never forgetting details about the lives of family members, friends, and acquaintances.



Funeral services will commence at 1pm on Friday, April 16, 2021, with a Liturgy of the Word at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH, with Fr. Tom Schroer officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 pm at the funeral home.



