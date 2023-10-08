Melton, Nancy

Melton (Pittl), Nancy Katherine



Nancy Katherine (Pittl) Melton, born on November 22, 1943, peacefully departed from this world on October 5, 2023. She was a proud graduate of Stivers High School, Class of 1962. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving parents, Janet (Harrop) Pittl and John Joseph Pittl, as well as her son, Jeffrey Michael Lewis. She now rests in eternal peace, reunited with her beloved husband, Harlen "Gene" Melton, in Heaven. Nancy's memory lives on through her cherished sons, John Lewis and his wife Rebecca (Abbott) Lewis, Joshua Lewis and his wife Stephanie (Faucher) Lewis, and James Melton. Her love and warmth also extended to her adored grandchildren: Lani (Lewis) Peffly and her husband Andrew Peffly, Joshua "Tanner" Lewis, Zane Lewis, Chloe Melton, Trevor Melton, Paxton Lewis, Colten Lewis, and Addison Lewis. Her life was further enriched by her great-grandchildren, Jace Peffly and Joshua Tanner Lewis Jr. Nancy possessed a deep passion for mushroom hunting and held a special place in her heart for fishing, especially when shared with her family and her beloved husband, Gene, with whom she enjoyed 33 years of a loving and enduring marriage. Nancy was not only a devoted daughter but also a caring big sister, a loving mother, an adoring grandmother, and a proud great-grandmother. Her vibrant spirit and love for life were truly infectious. She found joy in canning and gardening and reveled in dancing, playing Catch Phrase, and cards with her cherished friends and family. Nancy had a unique gift for uniting people and always stood as the peacemaker in any situation. Her selflessness knew no bounds, and she poured her heart and soul into every aspect of her life. Nancy's viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. After the Funeral Mass, she will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Nancy's memory will forever live in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known her. Her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire all who were touched by her presence. May she find eternal peace, and may her family find comfort in the beautiful memories they shared with her. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you consider making a donation to one of Nancy's favorite charities. These were causes dear to her heart, and your support would be a meaningful way to honor her memory: St. Anthony's Catholic Church: Nancy was a faithful member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, and contributions to the church would be appreciated in her memory. Wounded Warriors: Supporting the Wounded Warriors organization would be a fitting tribute to Nancy's love for those who served our country with valor and dedication. Humane Society of Greater Dayton: Nancy had a deep affection for animals, and a donation to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton would continue her legacy of compassion for our furry friends. Your generosity in remembering Nancy through these charities would be a wonderful way to honor her spirit and the causes she held dear. To share a memory or leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com