Melvin Butler

Butler, Melvin F.



Melvin F. Butler, age 93 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, January 17, 2026. He was born December 12, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Francis and Bertha Butler. He graduated from Patterson Coop and entered into an apprenticeship with General Motors. He worked for several years as a Tool Maker for General Motors before eventually retiring. Melvin had a passion for classic cars and he won many of the classic car shows he entered. He and his wife, Rosalie, made many memories over the years going to car shows and visiting flea markets and antique stores. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his Beloved Wife of 66 years, Rosalie F. Butler; and his Parents. Melvin is survived by his Daughter, Carol S. Butler of Dayton, OH; Sons, Melvin F. Butler Jr., (Susan) of Las Vegas, NV, and Steven T. Butler, (Robin) of Lynchburg, OH; Grandson, Steven T. Butler, Jr.; Granddaughter, Nicole Butler; and by numerous other family and friends. A visitation will be held Monday, January 26, 2026 from 1:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Interment will follow at David's Cemetery.



