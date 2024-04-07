Melvin, Michael Richard



Michael R. Melvin, 79, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in his home. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Mary Louise (Carpenter) Melvin; daughter, Mary Michelle (Doug) Schmid; son, Matthew Richard Melvin; stepsons, W. Allan (Jennifer) Midgley, Todd Midgley; sister, Lou A. (Mike) Cox; grandchildren, Timothy M. Melvin, Mercedes M. Melvin, Malayna J. Melvin; Tanner L. Nichols, M. Wade Nichols; great-grandchildren, Maylee, Macyi, Maverick, and Blakelynn Melvin, Hensley, and Owen Reasor, Parker and Baylor Nichols; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 -7 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Messiah Lutheran Church, Urbana Ohio.



Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in the church with Pastor Ray Branstiter officiating.



Live Stream will be available on the Messiah Lutheran Church Urbana Facebook and MLCUrbana YouTube page starting at 9:55 AM.



Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



