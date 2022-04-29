dayton-daily-news logo
MERCURIO, Carl William "Bill"

Age 82, of Beavercreek, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his son Dr. Michael J. Mercurio. He is survived by his wife Elaine

of 58 years; daughter Julie

Lawless of Beavercreek; son

David (Lori) Mercurio of Brentwood, TN; daughter

Jennifer (Brian) Leen of Centerville; grandchildren, Megan, Jacob, Will, Nicole, Maddie, Grace, Dan, Sophie, CW, AJ, Brooke and Gavin; two brothers David (Dana) Mercurio of IN, Alan (Sandy) Mercurio of FL; one sister Debra Neel of FL; also various nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 1st at the Tobias Funeral Home - 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, from 2 to 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Monday, May 2nd at St. Lukes Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. He was a special Man who will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Michaelshousecac.org. Condolences for the family at tobiasfuneralhome.com.

