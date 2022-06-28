MEREDITH, Margaret A.



Age 88 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born on October 8, 1933, in Caryville, Tennessee, to Frank and Elsie (Hatmaker) Lett. They preceded her in death. She was a member of Fordtown Baptist Church of LaFollette, TN. She retired from Dayton Public Schools. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Meredith Sr. and her granddaughter Eve Koors. She survived by her children Mary Koors, Marilyn (Lee) Ledford, Charles E. (Donna) Meredith Jr., and Debra Meredith. 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild on the way. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 29th from 10am to 11am at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio. A service will follow at 11am. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Condolences can be sent to the family at



