Meridith, Josephine "Jo"



Jo was born in Greencastle, IN to Virginia (nee Reynolds) and John E. Tzouanakis on October 13, 1928. She is the beloved wife of the late William D. Meridith; devoted mother of William D. Meridith Jr., Roger (Sally) Meridith, Tracy Meridith, Andrea (Fred) Ciske, Felicia (Matt) Loeffler and Shane Meridith; cherished grandmother of Molly (Mitch) Packard, Josie Meridith, Sadie Loeffler, John Loeffler and great-grandchild Harrison Packard. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings Mary Huntington, Irene Brant, Michael Tzouanakis and Helen Flint. The family would like to thank the staff at StoryPoint Senior Living, especially the Memory Care Unit, and Queen City Hospice



