Merker, James E. "Jim"



MERKER, James E. Sr. "Jim", age 64, of Vandalia, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 23, 2023, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. Jim was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio where he spent most of his life and his 35-year career with Pepsi Cola. Jim was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his friends on the golf course. Being a father was not only his greatest accomplishment, but it was also the foundation of his life. Jim had a sense of humor that always seemed to light up the room no matter where he was, along with the ability to tell a story no matter the subject.



Jim is survived by his children, James E. Jr. & Trisha Merker of Melbourne, FL, Matthew & Ayasha Merker of Lexington, KY, Katie & Ryne Pugh of Vandalia; mother of his children, Dianne Merker of Vandalia; grandchildren, Mylan, Audra, Ivy, Coast, Kendall and Kellan; mother, Lillian Merker of Kettering; siblings, Mike, Linda & Susie, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John; and sister-in-law, Cori.



Gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jim's life will be held from 5-9 Thursday, August 31, 2023 at The Irish Club, 6555 Dog Leg Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation in Jim's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



