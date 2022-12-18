dayton-daily-news logo
MERKLE, Joyce

MERKLE, Joyce Marlene

Joyce Marlene Merkle, 85, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, December 12th, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 22nd, 1937, in Perry County, Ohio, the daughter of Edward E. and Lulu Rousculp. Joyce was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Joyce loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald A. Merkle; her daughter, Molly Talbot (Tom); three grandchildren: Brittany Mata (Eric), Andrew Duff and Jordan Duff; three great-grandchildren: Ava, Nora and Noah Mata; a brother, Byron Rousculp. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Eugenia Rousculp. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

