dayton-daily-news logo
X

MERTZ, Adeline

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MERTZ, CPPS,

Sister Adeline

97, died peacefully on Oct. 16, at Maria Joseph Center

Dayton, OH, under the care of hospice. She was born June 1924, in St. Patrick, Ohio, and entered the Sisters of the

Precious Blood Dayton, Ohio, August 15, 1944. For 77 years she faithfully served God and His people. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights Chapel, 4960 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Wed., Oct. 20, 2021, at 10:30 am with burial following in Salem Heights Cemetery. Visitation begins in chapel at 9:00 am followed by Sharing of Memories at 10:00 am. To attend services one must be fully vaccinated.

Faith in God and service to others were gifts from her parents and 7 younger siblings. Sister was a contemplative who brought great love and care to those she served by food

service and housekeeping throughout Ohio and Indiana, especially her 17 years at Maria Stein Retreat House in Maria Stein, Ohio.

Sister Adeline joins her parents and 6 siblings in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, one brother, Patrick Mertz, nieces and nephews. She will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Fuller, Celeste D.
2
FOWLER, Edward
3
GREEN, Sheri
4
FLOWERS, Terry
5
GREENE, Dorothy
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top