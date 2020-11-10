MESCHER, Carol

MESCHER (Vehorn), Carol V.



Age 91 of Clayton, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She retired from Sears with over 30 years of service. Carol was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and the Christian Women's Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family, in her yard and going to the YMCA. She is survived by her



beloved husband of 70 years: Leander "Jack" Mescher,



children: Lora Mescher, Lynn Mescher, Dan Mescher, Lisa (Curt Hefelfinger) Mescher, Ron (April) Mescher, daughter-in-law: Jan Mansfield, 9 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, sister-in-law: Marie Schmidt, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her



parents: Edward and Ruth (Greishop) Vehorn, son: Steven Mescher, grandson: Cole Johns and brothers: Jim, John and Robert Vehorn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Precious Blood



Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave.) with Fr. Gene Schnipke, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends with a walk-through visitation on Wednesday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Due to the Covid-19



pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.


