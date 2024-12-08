MESCHER, Elaine Marcia



Elaine Marcia Mary (Gibboney) Mescher, 89 of Vandalia, OH was born on March 23, 1935 in Potsdam, OH and passed away peacefully into the hands of the Lord on November 28, 2024. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend to many. Elaine was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald E. Mescher, her precious daughter Diana L. Norman, and her parents Gerald and Priscilla Gibboney. Elaine is survived by her sister Sharon (William) Bennett, children Richard (Krista) Mescher, Dale Mescher, David (Shannon) Mescher and her son-in-law Thomas Norman. Elaine is also survived by grandchildren Melissa (Ray), Monica (Jason), Amy (Adam), Katherine (Ryan), Allison (Eric), Sarah, Christopher, Abigail, Meredith (Aaron), and Mackenzie. Elaine is also survived by her great-grandchildren Jennifer (Tyler), Mara, William, Patrick, Luke, Ava, Ella, Andrew, Luca, Theo, Tatum and Connor. Elaine was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. Elaine was a kind and caring person with a friendly smile and a genuine laugh and was known for her warm hugs and kisses. Elaine devoted her life to her family, friends and church and will be dearly missed by everyone she touched over the course of her life. A visitation for Elaine will be held Thursday, December 12, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. An additional visitation will occur Friday, December 13, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Queen of Martyrs, 4144 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45414. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 10:00 AM at Queen of Martyrs. A burial will follow services at Forest Hills Cemetery, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, OH 45371.



