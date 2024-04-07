Mescher, Georgianna



MESCHER, Georgianna, age 91, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, April 5, 2024 at Randall Residence. Georgianna retired from Civilian Personnel at WPAFB after many years of service. She was a charter member of St. Peter Catholic Church and formerly sang in the church choir. Georgianna was preceded in death by her parents, Gerard & Gledes Perree; brother, Dieu Donne Perree; and sister, Katherine M. Hess. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Pamela & William Darnell, Patricia & Gary Fiebiger; sisters & brothers-in-law, Marguerita Engel, Marie & Gary Bontempo, Evelyn & John Mahrt; brother, Joseph Perree; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, her faithful furry friend, Nala; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Andrew Smith celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time at the church. The family gives a special thank you to all her caregivers at Randall Residence. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



