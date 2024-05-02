Metcalf, Billy L.



Billy Metcalf, age 83 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2024, at Kettering Health Network  Main Campus, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 2, 1940, in Miamisburg, Ohio, the son of the late Hughie Dale & Laura Christina (Sweeney) Metcalf. Mr. Metcalf was a retired employee of Chrysler with many years of service. Preceded in death by his sister Barbara Metcalf. He is survived by his 2 daughters Charlene Metcalf and Michelle Cook. 3 sisters Gloria McCabe, Nancy Metcalf, Linda (Metcalf) Turley, 3 brothers Denzil Metcalf, Eugene Metcalf, and Dale Metcalf, 1 granddaughter 2 great grandsons, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery in Miamisburg. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Monday at the funeral home.



