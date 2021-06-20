METCALF, James "Jim"



James "Jim" Metcalf, age 64 of Hamilton, passed away at



Bethesda Butler Hospital on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 9, 1956, the son of Paul and Leila (Robbins)



Metcalf. On October 19, 2007, in Hamilton he married Lorri Sheffstall. Jim was employed as a truck driver for Schneider and ABF Trucking for thirty years, before his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping.



Jim is survived by his wife, Lorri Metcalf; two children, James P. Metcalf and Joe (Elaine) Roman; his mother, Leila (Gene) Theiss; four grandchildren, Adalyn Metcalf, Payton "Poj" Kerr, Nolan "Noj" Roman, and Owen "Oj" Roman; two siblings, Paula Metcalf and Tery Metcalf; his beloved dog, Mazie; two special friends, JoAnn and Tim Long; a special nephew, Casey Hardin; and numerous other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Paul Metcalf; brother Robert "Bob" Metcalf; grandparents, Cecil and Modena Robbins; and his uncle, Darrell Robbins.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jason Sheffstall



officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com