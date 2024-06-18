Metzger, Raymond

Metzger, Jr., Raymond Bernard "Sonny"

Age 82, of Brookville, Ohio passed away on June 16, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. Viewing 9:00am-10:30am with Funeral Mass to begin at 11:00am on Friday, June 21, 2024 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 6891 Weaver Rd, Germantown, Ohio 45327. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery 9150 National Rd, Brookville, Ohio. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

