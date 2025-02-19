Meyer, Patricia A.



MEYER, Patricia Ann, 86, longtime resident of Huber Heights, died peacefully at home early Feb. 14, 2025, with family by her side.



Patricia Dickens was born Jan. 26, 1939, to Flora (Ball) and Arnold Dickens and was one of three children. Her parents and older brother, Arnold "Bubby" Dickens Jr., preceded Patricia.



With her late husband and love of her life, Richard W. Meyer, Patricia was co-owner of Seal Tight Window Co. for more than three decades. Patricia waged a heroic, 9-year battle against multiple myeloma and left the world before Lewy bodies dementia stole her memories.



Patricia, also known as Mom, Granny and Aunt Pat, is survived by her children, Colleen Murphy, Michael (Kimberlee Wilson) Murphy, Dan (Gina) Murphy, Maureen (Kristopher) Murphy-Weiss, Ryan (Dana) Murphy and Kathleen (Guillermo) Murphy-Morales; sister Cathy (Curt) Bowman; stepchildren Richard (Charlene), Scott (Sonja), and Doug Meyer; 39 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Kristopher Weiss officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12 Noon until service time.



Memorial contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.



