MEYER Sara J., age 83, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Friday March 24, 2023 at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on March 19, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of George S. and Ellen Mary (Kiley) Tegge. She was educated in St. Ann School graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1958. On April 29, 1961, in St. Ann Church she married Merle E. Meyer and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2013. She was employed at Riverside Racquet Club for over 20 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, avid tennis player all of her life, and a member of many card playing groups. She is survived by her daughter, Tamara "Tammy" Allen; grandchildren, Chris Allen, Joel Allen, Brandi Meyer, Caitlin Meyer and Codi Meyer; many great-grandchildren; also many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Merle; her son, Stephen Meyer in 2017; and siblings, George Tegge, William Tegge, Thomas Tegge, and Mary Ellen Toerner. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. In Lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati (Hamilton Branch), PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

