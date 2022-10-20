MEYERS, Joseph

MEYERS, Jr., Joseph C.



Joseph C. Meyers, Jr., passed from this life on October 19, 2022, while at home and attended to by his family.



Joe was born in Springfield, OH, to Joseph Sr., and Margie Meyers on Feb 24, 1934.



Joe graduated from Corpus Christi grade school and Chaminade HS '52.



Joe is preceded in death by his wife Edith Gnau, sister-in-law Nancy Gnau, SND, brother-in-law Thomas Gnau, daughter Mary Kuntz Sokolnicki, son Joseph Meyers III, son-in-law John Kuntz Jr., a grandson and three great-grandchildren.



Joe is survived by son Greg (Karie) Meyers, daughters Ann, Jane (Peter) Hovey, Rita (Mark) Hess, Margie (Dave) Kauth, Becky (Alex) Gonter-Dray and Karen (Dennis) Lackey. Joe is survived by son-in-law Henry Sokolnicki, sisters-in-law, Norma Schweller, Mary Richards and Shirley Gnau. Joe is survived by numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren.



Throughout his long life, Joe worked at Miami Valley Golf Course, Albers, Sears (45 years, retired) and Lowes.



Joe was a long-time member of St Rita of Cascia parish, worked the Parish Festival and for 25 years managed the Grounds Crew. Joe volunteered as a Eucharistic Distributor at Good Samaritan Hospital for 20 years. Joe was a member of Marian Council #3754 Knights of Columbus.



In addition to enjoying time with his family and friends, coaching and watching sports, Joe enjoyed basketball and swimming at Sherwood Forest Swim Club, hiking/birding at Aullwood, Sandbridge Beach VA, Cowan Lake, and Brown County IN State Parks.



The family will receive friends Sunday, 4-7pm, October 23, 2022, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton OH 45415. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 24, 2022, at 10:30AM, St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, 5401 N. Main St., Dayton, OH. Burial following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to St. Rita of Cascia Church and Hospice of Dayton. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

