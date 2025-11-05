Michael Arnold

Arnold, Michael Steven



Michael Steven Arnold, 64, of Fairborn Ohio, passed away peacefully October 26, 2025.



He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and was a graduate of Baker High School and Wright State University.



Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dominic and Viola Barbush, George Arnold and Margaret Grace, and his dear cousin, Jeff Barbush.



Michael is survived by his sons, Steven and Joey, to whom he was completely devoted. He is also survived by his parents, Rosalie and Rudy Arnold, his sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Lee Dayton and his much younger sister, Christina Arnold. He is also survived by his many aunts and uncles and cousins, with whom he was close and beloved. He is missed by his friends and all the people whose lives he touched.



Those who knew Michael will remember him for his good nature, his generosity, and his affection for coffee and Costco. He grew dozens of tomato plants from seed every year. He mastered home remodeling. He traveled with his family to Spain and Italy and Alaska, and in recent years divided his time between Ohio and Florida.



Michael was an infinitely curious person who tried to learn the answer to every question that crossed his mind. He was curious about other people, too, and whatever was interesting and important to them, was interesting to him. Michael was a kind and open-hearted man, a patient and non-judgemental man, who nurtured others with his whole attention.



He was a devoted father, who strove to guide and protect and shower his sons with love. He continuously talked about how proud he was of them. Michael's life's work was in caring for others, his family and friends, lovingly and selflessly. He was our fixer, our researcher, and our confidante. He was friendly and generous, and never knew a stranger. Michael found joy and purpose in solving problems, whether it was a ride to the doctor or a broken water heater or advice about making your way in the world. He was eager to help everyone, and showed up fully for every happiness and sadness in our lives.



Michael was the gravity that held our lives together, in orbit around him, in balance with each other, and when we got busy and drifted away, he'd pull us back and set our lives right. May his memory be a blessing, and may we carry forth his legacy of kindness and caring for each other.



Services will be Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 11:00am at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Fairborn, OH.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to PBS or the American Diabetes Association.



