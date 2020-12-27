MICHAEL, Clarence B.



"CB"



Clarence B. "CB" Michael, age 74, passed away Thursday,



December 17, 2020, at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 9, 1946, to the late Clarence F. and Rosemary C. (Schopmeyer) Michael. He attended St.



Veronica grade school and graduated from Hamilton



Catholic High School. Sgt.



Michael, U.S. Air Force served His country with honor from



August 31, 1964, to August 21, 1968. CB worked at Fisher Body for 20 years then worked as an insurance adjuster for GEICO until he retired. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for 52 years. In retirement he enjoyed travel, bowling with the K of C Team and customizing cars. He is survived by his wife, Constance M. (Sackenheim) Michael; his daughter, Cheryl (Jim) Tolliver; son, Scott Michael; stepdaughter, Angela (Brian) Oswald; grandchildren, Amber Chappell, Cameron Chappell, Hunter Oswald and Chase Oswald;



brothers, Bill (Barb) Michael and Bob (Sue) Michael; sister, Rose Martin; several nieces, nephews and their families. In



addition to his parents, CB is preceded in death by his daughter, Carol (Michael) Williams on November 22, 2000. Visitation will be held at St. Ann Church, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 9:30 AM to10:30 with a K of C ceremony at 10:15 AM and Mass at 10:30 AM. MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR



EVERYONE ATTENDING. Interment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery with military services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to Badin High School, Carol (Michael) Williams Scholarship Fund, in memory of CB Michael, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, OH 45013, United States. Online condolences to



