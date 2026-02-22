Michael Hockett

Hockett, Michael J. "Mike"



Michael J. Hockett, 67, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday evening, February 3, 2026. He was born in Springfield on May 6, 1958, the son of the late Rayburn Hockett and Leona (Beegle) Hockett Maynard. Mike retired from American Trim in Sidney following nearly 20 years as a quality control manager. Mike was an avid boater and Ohio State Buckeyes and Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, friends and dogs. He is survived by his children, Kate (Joshua) Chambers of Stephens City, Virginia and Brad (Jennifer) Hockett of New Albany, Indiana; and their mother, Laura Wolter of Stephens City, VA; step-children, Jeremy (Jessica) Cosner, Joshua (Tiffany) Cosner and Sarah (Chris) Sasser; grandchildren, Alexander and Thaddeus Chambers of Stephens City, VA and Abigail Hockett of New Albany, IN; and step-grandchildren, Clara, Elliana and Aria Cosner of Hilliard, OH and Clara, Olivia and Justin Sasser of Jeffersonville, OH. Also surviving are his siblings, Steve (Debbie) Hockett, Gwendolyn Robinson and Sherry Brammer and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa A. (Lyle) Hockett in 2019. A celebration of Mike's life will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2026 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A meal and time for sharing will immediately follow in The Landing at Littleton & Rue. Guests are encouraged to wear Ohio State Buckeyes attire. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Clark County SPCA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





