Michael Lemons

In Memoriam



Michael "Mike" Lemons



8/2/80 - 11/18/2023



In remembrance of you there is a song called



"the way we were".



You would want us to remember the joy, the laughter, the love and the moments that mattered. Your gifted spirit lives on in every one of us. We will cherish these memories that will never fade because of the way you have touched our hearts. We are all turning on our heart lights to celebrate the life we had with you. See you again!



Love,



Mom and Dad, Alyvia, Shannon, Shawn & Family &



The RC Enterprise Family



