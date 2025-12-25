Michael Lemons

In Memoriam



Michael "Mike" Lemons



8/2/1980 - 11/18/2023



Once upon a time there was a young man who had a vision of decorating a Cashmere Mountain King Christmas tree.



That young man was Michael "Mike" Lemons who started this tradition in 1995 when that tree was purchased.



Even though the company who made the Cashmiere Mountain King is no longer in business,



Michael's vision was still the same year after year.



He put every precision into every twinkle light and bulb he placed on the tree.



Representing a giving spirit, exchange of presents and the changing seasons.



He believed in eternal life. Even though he is no longer physically with us.



His spirit lives on in each one of us.



A light like Michael's (Mike) can't go out.



We just need to look at the twinkling stars and we know you are still shining somewhere.



Merry Christmas in Heaven!



Love,



Mom and Dad, Alyvia, Shannon, Shawn & Family &



The RC Enterprise Family



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com