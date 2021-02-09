X

MICHAEL, Melvin E.

80, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born May 26, 1940, to Ralph and Thelma (Lambert) Michael, who have both preceded him in death, in Dayton. Melvin retired from Delphi Automotive, after working for the Moraine Assembly GM Plant for 39 years. He was a member of SouthBrook Christian Church, IUE-CWA Union, and the South Regency Tennis and Fitness Center. Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Nancy (Weidel)

Michael; sons, Jon Michael and Todd (Melanie) Michael; step-daughter, Leslie (Norman) Moyer; grandchildren, Seth

Michael, Jake Michael, Ben Michael; step-grandson, Nicholas (Alison) Moyer; sisters, Patricia (David) Detro, Linda Elder;

special cousin, Tommy (Chris) Hartzel. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Homes in New Lebanon with a funeral service to be held at 12 p.m. Burial will be private at Ellerton Cemetery. RogersFuneralHomes.com.

