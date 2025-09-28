Michael O'Donnell

O'Donnell, Michael F.



Michael F. O'Donnell, age 80, of Brookville, OH, sadly passed away on September 19, 2025 after a brave battle against diabetes. He was born December 3, 1944 in Dayton to Helen and Alexander O'Donnell, the 6th of 7 children. He graduated from Chaminade High School where he played football and the University of Dayton. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lawrence, sister Margaret Butler and the late Jack Butler. He is survived by Mary Ellen, sons Timothy and Jonathan (Victoria), siblings Helen Roder and the late James Roder, Jeremiah and the late Carol, Fr. Terry, and James (Gayle), many nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be remembered for his devotion to family. Mike loved his Irish heritage, golf, and Dayton. He enjoyed swapping stories of old Dayton and the histories behind them. He was a self- employed construction contractor. A memorial service will be held later at the family's discretion. To share a memory of Mike or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



