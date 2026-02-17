Michael Souders

SOUDERS, Michael E.



Michael Earl Souders Age 52, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 7 at 7:30pm, as the result of a stroke, surrounded by loving family. Mike was born Aug. 15, 1974 in Middletown, Ohio the son of James and Patricia Souders. Mike graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1992. Mike worked as a Restaurant Mgr., as well as self-employed for many years. Mike especially loved 3D printing and laser engraving and riding his motorcycle. Remaining to cherish Mike's memory are sister, Thresea (and husband Harold); and brothers James (and wife Lisa) and Gerald (and wife Tammie) as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding Mike in death are parents James and Patricia as well as 1 sister Sharon. Visitation will be held on Feb. 18 from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm, at Healing Word Assembly of God 5303 Cincinnati Dayton Rd Middletown, OH 45044, officiating will be Pastor Don Shepherd.



