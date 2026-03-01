Michael Spoerl

Spoerl, Michael James



Michael James Spoerl (Born June 8, 1956), passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 19, 2026 after a 12 year battle with Parkinson's. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sybille (married since 1982), son Marcus, daughter-in-law Connie, and 2 grandsons Leo and Nicholas.



Mike is the son of the late Jim and JoAnn Spoerl of Dayton and sister Diana Frebis. He was the second oldest of 9 Spoerl children and survived by Nancy Vogel (Rick), Susan Smith (Rob), Maureen Hamby (Jack), Jim Spoerl (Val), Theresa Stumpf, Patty Starnes (Roger), and Kathy Lyons (Bill); 25 nieces and nephews and 26 great nieces and nephews.



Mike was a 1974 graduate of Carroll High School and a 1979 Graduate of West Point Military Academy. After his service in the army he married Sybille while working and living in Germany.



The family will hold a private celebration of life. Donations in Mike's memory can be made to the Carroll Athletic Club, 334 Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Make donations in Mike Spoerl's name and emphasis on football. Can do a check to this address or Venmo @Carroll-AthleticClub.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com