Michael Sullivan

Michael T. Sullivan age 73 passed away Thursday November 27, 2025. He was born August 9, 1952 in Hamilton to the late William and Helen (Harris) Sullivan. Mike retired from a career in food sales, but his true gift and passion was playing the drums. He was an accomplished musician and continued playing music in several bands over a span of nearly 60 years. In addition, he was an amateur polemologist and a voracious reader of history, particularly books about the Civil War and WWII. Michael is survived by the mother of his children Vivian Sullivan; five children David (Emily) Sullivan, Daniel (Halley) Sullivan, Dale Sullivan, Donald (Maddison) Sullivan, Mary Sullivan; eight grandchildren Henry, Reagan, Jack, Sidney, Rory, William, Ethan, Oliver; two sisters Linda (Chris) Sullivan, Cheryl (Danny) Meyer; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church 171 Washington St Hamilton, Ohio 45011 Friday December 5, 2025 from 10:00am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00am with Father Nam Vu and Father Stephen Hughes celebrating the Mass. Burial to follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY 2091 Radcliff Dr. Cincinnati, Ohio 45204. Online condolences may be left at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.



