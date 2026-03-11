Michael Sullivan

Sullivan, Michael S. "Sully"



Sullivan, Michael S. "Sully", age 80, passed away March 8th, 2026. He was born June 24,1945 in Springfield, Ohio to Joseph and Bernadine (Willoughby) Sullivan. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Darlene (Smith) Sullivan and daughters, Shelly (Doug) Pergram, Melissa (Warren) Crew, stepson, Brett (Brandi) Mader, sister, Debra Knaub, sister-in-law, Ann Sullivan, brother-in-law, Rodney E. Myers; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Tom Sullivan, twin brother, Patrick Sullivan, sister and brother-in-law Sheila and Richard Comer and sister Maureen Myers. Mike served 3 years in the Army from Fort Hood, Texas to Darmstadt, Germany where he earned the National Defense Service Medal in the Artillery Division. Upon discharge he joined the Clark County Sheriff's Office. He rose from Road Deputy to Major, serving as Jail Administrator and retiring in 1998. He taught Jail Administration at the Ohio Peace Officers Academy. In 2020, Sheriff Deb Burchett honored Mike by dedicating the Michael S. Sullivan Learning Center housed within the Clark County Jail in recognition of his contributions and service. After retirement, he served as Major in the South Vienna Police Department with his twin brother, former Chief Patrick Sullivan. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 51 in Springfield, Eagles of Indian Lake and Amvets of St. Petersburg, FL.



Along with his loving family, he leaves behind his buddies George McLin (and family), Vaughn McKenney, Chris Thaxton, the Mader family and many law enforcement colleagues. He enjoyed life, traveling to St. Pete Beach, camping at Indian Lake and the Ohio River, making many lifelong friends through the years. Viewing for Mike will be at CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Thursday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. An Elks service will be held at 4:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service officiated by Pastor Bruce Sigman. A Memorial will be scheduled with full honors at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Elks Lodge #51, 1536 Villa Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com