Michael Ward Sr.

Ward, Sr., Michael R.



Age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



