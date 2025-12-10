Michael Young

YOUNG, Michael "Mike"



Michael S. "Mike" Young, 81, of Springfield passed away on December 8, 2025. He was born in Springfield on September 17, 1944, to his parents Scott and Dorothy (Fillmore) Young. Mike was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending his time on the water. Fishing always held a special place in his heart: whether sharing quiet moments on the water or spending time with family and friends, Mike found peace and purpose while fishing. Aside from fishing, Mike was a member of United Senior Services, formerly known as Elderly United, and forged many friendships during his time there. He will be missed by all those he leaves behind. Mike is survived by his children Michael Scott Young Jr., Eric Wayne Young, Anissa Mills-Hobbs, Amber (Carlos) Ragland, and Joseph Robinson, grandchildren Christopher Mills, Julian Mills, Ashley Hobbs, Quentin Hobbs, La'Star Ragland, Demetrius Ragland, Carlos Ragland Jr., Brittany Young, Yven Young, and Theron Young, great-grandchild Aiden John, sisters Phyllis Berryman and Debbie Young, nephew Jay Davis, niece Lisa Toliver, as well as a host of other nieces and nephews, and special friends/caretakers George & Sue Williams. Mike is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Janice Lewis and Marshall Young. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday December 11, 2025, from 11-12 at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with the memorial service beginning at 12:00pm. The service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person. To send flowers, leave online condolences, or to view his memorial video, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com