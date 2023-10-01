Michaelis, Betty

Michaelis (Hendricks), Betty Jane



Betty Jane Michaelis, age 95 of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away September 25, 2023. She was a resident of Brookdale of Kettering. She was born to Edward and Mabel (Stevens) Hendricks in Champaign County, Ohio. Betty graduated from Concord High School in 1946 and went to work for the Urbana Telephone Co., Urbana, Ohio. Later to be employed for 25 years by Credit Life Insurance Co., Springfield, Ohio. July 27, 1947, she married Philip Alvin Russell of Urbana, Ohio. They had three children, Barbara Clifford, Karen Geist, and Philip Edward Russell. She married Robert Joseph Fagan on February 14, 1964 for a marriage of 22 years. November 29, 1986, she married Larry Edward Michaelis of Toledo, Ohio and enjoyed 30 happy years traveling with her husband. During this time, she created clay and bronze sculptures for Epiphany Lutheran Church in Centerville, Ohio, Bethany Lutheran Village in Centerville, Ohio, Oak-Park Church in Kettering, Ohio, Salem Church of God in Clayton, Ohio and Gazebo Park in Englewood, Ohio. Many of her sculptures are in private collections. She is survived by her children, Barbara Clifford, Karen (Stan) Geist, and Philip Edward (Debbie) Russell; six grandchildren, Melissa (Brian) Shampton, Dustin Clifford, Sara Geist, Amy Geist (Chris), Philip (Cici) Russell, and Anthony (Ariel) Russell; seven great-grandchildren; one niece, Cynthia (Mike) Suerdiek; four step-children, Bill (Brenda) Fagan, Tim (Jessica) Fagan, James Michaelis, and Peggy (Hal) Michaelis; ten step-grandchildren; as well as several step- great-grandchildren. Also are special friends, Steve (Cathy) King and Paul (Penny) Russell. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Michaelis; parents, Ed and Mabel Hendricks; brother, Thomas Hendricks; and son-in-law, Dennis Clifford. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



