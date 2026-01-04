Michelle Harris

Harris (Weger), Michelle Lynn



Michelle Lynn (Weger) Harris, born on February 11, 1954, left this world on December 29, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of resilience, beauty, and artistic talent. A graduate of Wayne High School, Class of '72, Michelle furthered her education at Wright State University, where she earned a degree in Mathematics. Her passion for numbers led her to a distinguished career teaching and tutoring Math at Sinclair Community College, where she was instrumental in establishing the Math Tutoring Lab, nurturing countless students' understanding and appreciation of the subject. Michelle's indomitable spirit shone brightly in the face of her battles with Charcot Marie Tooth disease and Muscular Dystrophy. With unwavering determination, she steadfastly clung to her independence, often lightening the emotional weight of her circumstances with her famous line, "It's supposed to be only one disease per customer." Her bravery was matched only by her sharp wit, and those who were fortunate enough to know her will forever cherish her beauty, humor, and artistic gifts. A gifted artist, Michelle found joy and solace in painting and drawing, expressing her unique perspective of the world through her art. Her creative spirit was a source of inspiration for many, and her works will serve as a lasting testament to her talent and passion. She is survived by her brother, Kirk Weger (Maureen); her beloved niece and nephews, Kristen, Jesse, Travis, and Brandon; her god-brother, Mark Ewart; her sister-in-law, Karen Heiss (Chris); and her dear friend, Pauletta Garvey, along with many close friends and family who adored her. Michelle's extended family at Grace Brethren Village also held a special place in her heart. Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Harriet Weger, and her brother, Brett Weger. Their love and memories will forever be enshrined in the hearts of those she leaves behind. As we remember Michelle Lynn (Weger) Harris, let us celebrate the joy she brought into our lives, the courage with which she faced her challenges, and the beautiful art she created. Her spirit will continue to inspire and uplift, as she embarks on her next adventure, leaving behind a profound impact on all who knew her. Family and friends are welcome to gather for visiting hours from 2:00pm to 3:00pm on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Grace Brethren Village, 1010 Taywood Road, in Englewood, with a Celebration of Michelle's Life started at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michelle's memory may be made to a food bank or a homeless shelter of your choice. To share a memory of Michelle or to leave a special message for her family, please see our Guest Book below. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Michelle Lynn (Weger) Harris, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



