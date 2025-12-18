Michelle Syx

Syx, Michelle Anne



Michelle "Missy" Anne Syx, age 60, of Plain City, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, December 15, 2025. Michelle attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plain City and graduated from Springfield North High School, Class of 1983. Michelle loved being a stay-at-home mom, raising her children, and being a wife to Mark. She was an active member of the Shamrock Club in Columbus. Michelle was preceded in death by parents Dennis Carmean and Mary "Terry" Clark, sister Angela Kilgore, aunt and uncle Sharon and Michael Whitacre, and cousin Jamie Rape. Michelle is survived by loving husband Mark, children Johnathan "Lucas" (Justyce) Hawk, Anna Burr and Regan Burr, sisters Kathleen (Larry Leopold) Read and Elizabeth Love, uncle Mickey (Marilyn) Hannon, aunt Patricia Dewine, stepfather Jery Clark, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 19, 2025 from 11am-1pm at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026; where funeral service will follow at 1pm. Interment Big Darby Cemetery, Plain City, OH.



