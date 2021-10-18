MICK, Nancy



Nancy Mick, age 78 of Dillsboro, IN, passed away at her residence on Friday, October 15, 2021. Nancy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 19, 1943, to Kenneth Dickman and Dorothy (Beerman) Dickman. On September 1, 1962, in



Cincinnati, she married Jerry M. "Butch" Mick, and he



preceded her in death in 2005. Nancy was also a member of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She enjoyed Vegas



trips with her friends Priscilla and Bonnie; fishing vacations in Minnesota with her family; and playing Bingo with her friends.



Nancy is survived by her two sons, Kenny (Debbie) Mick and Tim (Amy) Mick; five grandchildren, Tom (Liz) Mick, Jacob



(Katie) Mick, Keli (Andrew) Gundrum, Carrie (Eduardo) Orozco, and Lindsay Harshbarger; and ten great grandchildren, Lydia, Aubree, Elise, Landon, Ayden, Reagahn, Avery, Addyson, Emmy, and Hazel; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her spouse Jerry "Butch" Mick; her parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Dickman; and her daughter, Linda Mick; one sister, Pat Glick; and great grandson, Evren Orozco



Prayer service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday,



October 19, 2021, at 1:00PM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 11:30AM to 1:00PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com.

