Miesse, Donald

MIESSE, Sr.,



Donald Ellsworth



91, of Springfield, OH, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Don was born on February 1, 1931, in Springfield, OH, to Leroy and Katherine (Oyler) Miesse. He grew up in Lawrenceville and at a young age, developed a love for sports that continued throughout his life. As a student at Lawrenceville High School, he was part of the championship baseball team that advanced to the Final Four in 1947 and was a member of the final Lawrenceville High School graduating class of 1949. After high school, he served in the United States Marine Corp from 1951-1954. During his time with the Marines, he was stationed in Camp Lejeune in North Carolina where he met his future wife, Mary Brinson. Don and Mary were married in 1953 and soon moved to Springfield, Ohio, where they raised their three children. Sharing his passion for baseball, Don coached all of his children in Little League and was always present at their after-school activities. As a dedicated father who worked hard to support his family, he was employed as a milkman for Long Branch Dairy for 13 years before becoming a letter carrier for the US Postal Service where he worked until his retirement in 1998. Don took great pride and enjoyment in his work and would boast that the latest he ever arrived to work was a half hour early. After his retirement, he enjoyed monthly gatherings with his high school classmates and bi-monthly euchre nights with his postal friends. In addition, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was an avid supporter of all their sporting events. In 2008, he was inducted into the Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame for his success in high school sports. For over 60 years, he was a member of the Lawrenceville Church of God where he served as a deacon and held the position of church treasurer for 10 years. Always punctual, he was notorious for telling his family, "You've known since last Sunday what time church starts." Throughout his life, he loved traveling to the beach, spending time with his wife and family, and humoring them by ordering his favorite sandwich: ham and cheese, no cheese. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Carl Jennings. Surviving are his loving wife of over 68 years, Mary Miesse; his children: Pamela Jennings of Moscow Mills, MO; Don Miesse, Jr. and wife, Lynne Borkowski of Tampa, FL; Lori and husband, Ted Williams of Lima, OH; his grandchildren: Cara Jennings of Los Angeles, CA; Corey Jennings and Amanda Arellano of Los Angeles, CA; Corina and husband, Cory Conder of Troy, MO; Valorie and husband, Curtis Bland of Huber Heights, OH; Amber and husband, Dan Smith of Troy, OH; Katherine and husband, Joshua Snyder of Lima, OH; his great-grandchildren: Graham and Gia Conder of Troy, MO; Serenity, Kaylie and Malcolm Bland of Huber Heights, OH; and his sister, Norma Rader and her family of Springfield, OH. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Friday, August 12 in the Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield, OH 45502. Funeral will be held at 11 am on Saturday in the church with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Burial to follow at the Lawrenceville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are invited to share memories on his web page at www.jkzfh.com.

