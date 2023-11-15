Mikesell (Dearth), Dorothy L



Mikesell, Dorothy L.



Age 102, of Eaton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born October 30, 1921, in Pyrmont, Ohio to the late Stearn and Esther Dearth. Dorothy was a long-time member of the Phillipsburg Missionary Church, in Phillipsburg, Ohio. She was an avid worker, always tending to the needs of her home, her family and working outdoors in the yard and garden. She attributed her hard work ethic to being her secret for a long life, along with years of farm work, egg routes with Stanley and raising 7 children. Dorothy will always be remembered for her incredibly large heart, her strong-willed and independent attitude, her faith within her heavenly Father, for being a master-chef of all foods (homemade noodles, pies and cookies to name a few) and homemaker but most importantly being a role model to every single person in this large and amazing family she and Stanley created. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Stanley P. Mikesell, her parents Stearn and Esther Dearth, her 10 siblings, her son-in-law Willford "Bill" Ross, and her grandchildren Harland and Tammy Mikesell, Paula (Ross) George and Samson Bowman. She is survived by her 7 children who kept her going all these years--son Larry G. (Dorothy) Mikesell of Eaton; Daughter Joyce L. Ross of Dayton; son Richard L. (Norma) Mikesell of West Alexandria; son Ronald T. Mikesell of Eaton; son Robert W. (Sandy) Mikesell of Eaton; son Steven R. (Cheryl) Mikesell of Lewisburg; son Jerry L. (Nancy) Mikesell of New Paris; her sister-in-law Marjorie Dearth of New Lebanon; her grandchildren Mark Mikesell, Larry (Kim) Mikesell, Joe Mikesell, Chad (Kim) Mikesell, Brad Mikesell, Kevin Mikesell, Tim (Tracey) Mikesell, Stan Ross, Lisa Ross, Tresa Marcum, Dalana (John) Taylor, Kimberly (Alan Cain) Siney, Tonya (Tim) King, Jennifer Bowman, Kristie (Jason) Geiger, Angie Diefenbacher, Courtney (Joel) Daniels, Kyle (Mary) Wilson, Rhonda Mikesell and many, many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and even great-great-great-grandchildren who will always love her dearly. Visitation will be held at Phillipsburg Missionary Church, 10493 S Dayton Greenville Pk., Brookville, OH 45309 from 10:00am-12:00pm on Friday, November 17, 2023. Funeral services will follow visitation at 12:00pm with Pastor Bill Schilling. Burial will take place at Royal Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com