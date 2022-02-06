MIKLES, Diana

MIKLES (Marshall),



Diana Lynn



Age 69, of Dayton, passed away peacefully in her home on January 27, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on



September 27, 1952, the daughter of the late Floyd and



Pauline Marshall. Diana was preceded in death by her



parents; her beloved husband of 50 years, Ray "Bo" Mikles; siblings, Barbara Ann Marshall, Patricia Marshall and Richard Marshall; and her grandmother (who raised her), Grandma Stover. She is survived by her



loving children, Ray E. (Dionna) Mikles, II and Terry L. (Greg) Hughes; grandchildren, Melanie Mikles, Kyle (Alexis Van Den Broek) Hughes and Conner Hughes; twin brother, Donald L. Marshall; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Her life revolved around her family and grandchildren. The time spent with her grandchildren was something she held very dear. Diana touched so many lives and each of you know how special you were to her. She was blessed to have you in her life. She is rejoicing now with her husband, Bo, and the many family and friends in her after life. Visitation will be held from 3:00pm-5:00pm, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 5:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to: American Heart and American Stroke Association, Miami County Division, 1313 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409. To share a memory of



Diana with the family or to leave a special message, please



visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

