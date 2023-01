MILANO, II, Steven D.



Age 53, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was a life-long resident of Centerville, and was passionately involved with the Centerville Elks as a 1988 graduate. Services pending for the spring of 2023 with Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville, OH. Full obit and updates will be available at www.routsong.com.