MILBRY, April
Age 52, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Anthony Simmons officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/