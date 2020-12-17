MILBRY, April



Age 52, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Anthony Simmons officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

