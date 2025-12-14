Mildred Jones

Jones (Sefton), Mildred M.



Mildred M. (Sefton) Jones was born April 19, 1925 and passed from this world December 11, 2025 at Northgate Park Assisted Living facility. Previously, Millie lived on Greenfield Drive in Finneytown. Millie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Maurice "Maury" Jones, parents Russel and Nellie (Shaw) Sefton, and infant brother Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia (Allen) Schutte and son Tom (Janelle) Jones, grandchildren David (Kayla) Bourgeois, Will (Kaity) Bourgeois, Lizzie Bourgeois (fiance Dieter Albers), Bradley Jones, and Ben Jones, and great-grandchildren Owen, Charlotte and Ashby Bourgeois. Millie was an active member of the College Hill Presbyterian Church and later the Shandon Congregational Church. A gifted musician, Millie was known for entertaining diners at the Community House in Shandon during the annual Strawberry Festival and Christmas in the Country. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Sunday, December 14, 2025 from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Remembrances may be made to the Shandon Congregational Church, PO Box 45, Shandon, Ohio 45063. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com