MILEY, Fay

MILEY (Perkins), Fay



Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. Fay was the first of fourteen children born to Edsel and Dorothy (Bishop) Perkins. Survived by son, Michael Miley and family; two sisters, Connie Bokeno and Ruby Freeman; brother, Bobby Perkins and wife, Billie. Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Colligan Funeral Home from 11:30 AM until time of sevices at 12:30 PM. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. The family wishes to express their special thanks to Queen City Hospice for their wonderful care. Online condolences to



