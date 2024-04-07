Miliner, Bosie

Miliner, Sr, Reverend Bosie W.

Age 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. He was born June 23, 1936, in Tallassee, AL to the late Leonard A. & Easter Miliner. He was a charter member of Omega Missionary Baptist Church where he was a teacher of the Word, a Deacon, and a Trustee. He was ordained in 2021. He worked as a salesperson for Rex TV & Appliances. He also worked for WDAO Radio Station. He was well-known for his slogan, "The YOUNG MAN WITH THE PLAN! Rev. Miliner leaves behind his sons Bosie Jr. (Alisa) and Christopher (Lisa), 5 grandchildren, (2) brothers Walter (Mary) and Marvin (Myrtle), (3) brothers-in-law, (2) sisters-in-law, a godchild and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to cherish his memory. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2024, at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave, Dayton, OH 45406. Pastor Joshua Ward officiating. Walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

