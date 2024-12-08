Miliner, Bosie

Miliner, Jr., Bosie W.



Age 65, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com