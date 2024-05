Miliner Sr. (Hicks), Marion



Age 83, born April 1, 1941 of Trotwood, passed away Saturday, May 11. 2024. Survived by husband Willie Paul Miliner, daughter, Marion Miliner Penson Jr., Grandson, Walter Paul Miliner, Leon Penson III, Great Grandson, Kamauri Paul Miliner. Services will be held May 22, 2024 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, OH 45406 at 11:00 a.m.



