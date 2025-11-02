Mier, Millard George



Millard George Mier, 89 passed away peacefully on Monday October 27, 2025. He was born on November 26, 1935 to Millard M and Katherine (Davidson) Mier in Glendale CA,



Millard spent his childhood in Glendora and Newport Beach CA. He graduated from Newport Union High School in 1953 and earned his Bachelor's degree from Occidental College in 1957. He received his Doctorate in Physics and Mathematics from Bryn Mawr College in 1967. While at Bryn Mawr, he met Marilyn Sarah "Sally" McHenry and they were married on September 1, 1960. They spent 55 happy years together until her passing in 2016.



Millard was a Research Physicist at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton OH for 37 years and lived in Yellow Springs OH for 47 years before moving closer to family. He was proud of his patent for automated measurement of gallium arsenide wafers. Millard loved music and theater and played in community bands.



Millard was preceded in death by his wife Sally, his parents, Millard and Katherine, two sisters and nine cousins. He is survived by his children, Millard Mier III of Oakwood, Ohio and Leah (Michael) Becknell of White Salmon, Washington; grandchildren, Shannon Palmer (Jamal Stephenson) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Joshua Palmer (Felicia) of Rockdale, Texas, and Daniel Mier of Oakwood, Ohio; and four great-grandchildren.



A private family service will be held in California in the spring. Millard and Sally's remains will be interred at Grand View Memorial Park in Glendale CA. In lieu of flowers contributiosn can be made to the Dayton Philharmonic or Chamber Music Yellow Springs.



