Miller, Alan B.



Alan Bratten Miller, 83, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on August 24, 1939, the son of the late Rex K. and Mildred C. (Bratten) Miller. Alan is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Vicki (Dunn) Miller; daughters and sons-in-law, Emily and Travis Vieux and Elizabeth and Manny Matsakis; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey (Terah) Miller; grandchildren, Avery Miller, Theo Vieux, Spencer Miller, Camryn Miller, Elias Matsakis, Meredith Matsakis and Michael Matsakis; nieces, Jane Lemperg, Sally Nolan and Susan DeWitt; sisters-in-law, Donna Aspengren and Barbara Joseph; many other nieces and nephews; and his Bratten Cousins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Keifer and niece, Cathy Billenstein. Alan was a proud veteran serving in the United States Army. He received his Master's degree from the University of Dayton and retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 32 years of service. Alan was a member of the Rockway Lutheran Church for many years. He enjoyed golfing and was a train enthusiast, who loved collecting model trains. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with Rev. William O. Schwochow officiating Following the service at the funeral home, the family invites everyone to stay and enjoy light refreshments that Alan loved from 2-4p.m. A time to share stories and fellowship with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or to the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 6077 Far Hills Ave. Suite 117, Dayton, OH 45459. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



